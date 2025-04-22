Israeli aid blockade passes 50-day mark as Gaza becomes ‘land of desperation’

Israeli aid blockade passes 50-day mark as Gaza becomes ‘land of desperation’

GENEVA
Israeli aid blockade passes 50-day mark as Gaza becomes ‘land of desperation’

The United Nations warned on April 22 that Gaza was facing deepening hunger 50 days into a total Israeli blockade on all aid entering the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"Gaza has become a land of desperation," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, said on X.

"Hunger is spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade."

After 18 months of devastating war and an Israeli blockade on aid since March 2, the U.N. has warned of a dire humanitarian situation for the 2.4 million inhabitants of the Palestinian territory.

The heads of 12 major aid organizations warned last week that "famine is not just a risk, but likely rapidly unfolding in almost all parts" of the territory.

"You can see a clear tendency towards total disaster," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA told reporters in Geneva Tuesday.

"It is true that right now is probably the worst humanitarian situation we have seen throughout the war in Gaza."

In his post on X, Lazzarini questioned "how much longer until hollow words of condemnation will translate

into action to lift the siege, resume a ceasefire and save whatever is left of humanity?"

The UNRWA chief decried that 2 million people in Gaza, most of them women and children, "are undergoing collective punishment.”

The warnings came as a Hamas delegation departed for Cairo to discuss "new ideas" aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to BBC, Mediators Egypt and Qatar have made a new proposal for a yearslong truce and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The reported offer includes a ceasefire of between five and seven years, a formal end to the war, a complete Israeli pullout from Gaza and the release of “all Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.”

Arab media reports also claimed that Hamas seeks to convey its ceasefire plan to U.S. President Donald Trump via Türkiye.

Israel ‘won’t allow caliphate’

In the meantime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country “will not allow a caliphate to be established in the Mediterranean.”

Speaking at a memorial ceremony in the city of Jaffa, Netanyahu addressed the attacks Israel has launched in various countries in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip.

Claiming that they still have a lot to accomplish, the premier said, “We know what we are fighting for.”

“We know who we are up against. We will not allow the establishment of a caliphate a few kilometers away on the Mediterranean coast.”

Netanyahu asserted that Israel must "complete its mission" in order to ensure its survival.

Netanyahu also touched on internal political debates in Israel, saying, “There will be no civil war in Israel.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan hails Pakistans stance on Palestinian issue

Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue

    Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue

  2. Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

    Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

  3. Erdoğan, Australia’s governor-general discuss global issues, bilateral ties

    Erdoğan, Australia’s governor-general discuss global issues, bilateral ties

  4. Six dead, eight Injured in minibus-truck collision in Van

    Six dead, eight Injured in minibus-truck collision in Van

  5. Eurofighter talks continue with UK: Report

    Eurofighter talks continue with UK: Report
Recommended
Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky
Global warming a security threat, armies must adapt: Experts

Global warming a security threat, armies must adapt: Experts
Gang-ravaged Haiti nearing point of no return

Gang-ravaged Haiti nearing 'point of no return'
US universities issue letter condemning Trumps political interference

US universities issue letter condemning Trump's 'political interference'
Pope Franciss funeral set for Saturday, world leaders expected

Pope Francis's funeral set for Saturday, world leaders expected
Agricultural input prices rise 29 percent annually

Agricultural input prices rise 29 percent annually
WORLD Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

Ukraine will only hold direct talks with Russia once a ceasefire is in place, its President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, as his U.S: counterpart Donald Trump pushed for a speedy deal to end the three-year Ukraine conflict.

ECONOMY Domestic tourism spending up 83 pct to 419 billion liras

Domestic tourism spending up 83 pct to 419 billion liras

Türkiye’s domestic tourism spending surged by 82.5 percent last year from 2023 to 419.3 billion Turkish Liras.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿