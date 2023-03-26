Gauff loses out to Potapova power

MIAMI GARDENS
American Coco Gauff was knocked out of the Miami Open on March 25 after an intense three-set battle with Anastasia Potapova while Indian Wells champion Elena Rybakina earned a hard-fought comeback win against Spain’s Paula Badosa.

Three-time Miami winner Victoria Azarenka fell to Poland’s Magda Linette but third-seed Jessica Pegula advanced with a 6-1, 7-6 (7/0) win over fellow American Danielle Collins.

Potapova showed determination, stamina and some powerful baseline hitting as she beat South Florida-based Gauff, the world number six, 6-7 (8/10), 7-5, 6-2.

The win was Potapova’s third career victory against a top 10 opponent and her first against Gauff after two losses.

“I think I just let it go, and I started to focus on my tennis and going for my shots and not thinking what she is going to do,” Potapova said of her turnaround performance.

Gauff was disappointed with a performance where she failed to find a consistent rhythm.

“I felt like I just didn’t play how I wanted to today. Really, where I got in the match was just because of my mentality, but not because of my game,” said the 19-year-old, who said that while she felt some nerves on her home court, she wasn’t over-awed.

“I don’t think that’s the reason why I lost today. I really think it was a combination of Anastasia playing well and me not stepping into the court when I needed to in certain moments,” she said.

Potapova will play Chinese starlet Zheng Qinwen in the round of 16 after she beat 12th seed Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in 3 hours and 7 minutes.

