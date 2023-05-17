Gateway to Cappadocia ready for summer

KAYSERİ

The landscaping works and the construction of walking paths that have been continuing in Soğanlı Valley, known as the gateway to Cappadocia, will be finished soon.

Thanks to the recent works, the number of tourists in the valley has increased as they have the opportunity to view the historic structure from the air with the hot air balloons operated every day.

Speaking about the works in Soğanlı, Culture and Tourism Provincial Director Şükrü Dursun said, “The work was initiated last year and still continues. Some spots will be finished soon. A few projects have been carried out. One of them is the arrangement of the square, the other is the walking paths and the other works are the conservation and restoration works in the churches. Walking paths were also made so that the visitors can visit the ruins easily and go to places that have not been visited before. Likewise, restoration and cleaning work on the murals was carried out in the Church of St. Barbara, known as the Tahtalı Church. It is about to be finished.”

Dursun said that Soğanlı will host its guests with its new face. “With its new face, Soğanlı will host many more tourists. Hot air balloons take off here every day, which receive great interest. More works will also be carried out in other spots.”

Stating that the works were initiated under the leadership of Governor Gökmen Çiçek, Yeşilhisar District Governor Ahmet Ali Altıntaş said that the ruins were opened to visitors.

“The Soğanlı Valley is of course a region open to visitors all the time. The landscaping work is about to be finished, and the walking paths have been constructed. Tourists were trying to reach remote spots by going through dusty paths, and this seriously affected tourism. Works have been carried out in order to prevent this. This is a historical place dating back 1,500 years. It is a very precious place for Christianity. In fact, Soğanlı Valley has always had great tourism potential but needed attention.”

He said that Soğanlı Valley is also important in terms of hot air balloon tourism, adding, “As of now, 12 balloons are taking off every day and the number of balloons will increase to 16 this season. People have a chance to watch this natural image.”

Soğanlı Valley is 40 kilometers southeast of Nevşehir, about an hour’s drive from Göreme. The valley rivals the Göreme Open Air Museum and Ihlara Valley in terms of historic importance and natural beauty.

The area is an ancient rock-cut village with over 20 churches. The valley cliffs also include Roman-era tombs and hundreds of pigeon houses. Today Soğanlı is a quaint Turkish village in the district of Yeşilhisar, Kayseri.