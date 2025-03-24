Gas production at Sakarya Field to rise fivefold by 2028: Minister

Gas production at Sakarya Field to rise fivefold by 2028: Minister

ANKARA
Gas production at Sakarya Field to rise fivefold by 2028: Minister

Natural gas production at the Sakarya Field in the Black Sea will increase fivefold by 2028, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

The current production from the Sakarya Field meets the natural gas needs of 3 million households, and by 2028, all of the natural gas consumption of households will be supplied from this field, according to the minister.

He recalled that the gas discovery in 2020 in the Black Sea was the largest ever in the country’s history.

“We brought the gas [discovered in the Black Sea] onshore in less than three years. Today, we have reached the capacity to meet the natural gas needs of 3 million households. Hopefully, in April, we will achieve a milestone by increasing today's production by 25 percent,” Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar stated that 92 percent of the oil Türkiye consumes is imported, adding that intensive work is currently underway in the Gabar region in the country's southeast for oil production.

He noted that over 90 wells are now operational in areas that were once inaccessible due to terrorism and that daily oil production has reached 80,000 barrels.

“Here, we produce Türkiye’s highest quality oil. We aim to exceed 100,000 barrels,” Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar also stressed that Türkiye has become a country actively exploring natural gas and minerals in different parts of the world, such as Somalia, Libya, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Africa.

He reiterated plans to produce approximately 3.5 tons of gold from Niger's first gold mine by 2026.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top Turkish, US diplomats due to meet in Washington for talks

Top Turkish, US diplomats due to meet in Washington for talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top Turkish, US diplomats due to meet in Washington for talks

    Top Turkish, US diplomats due to meet in Washington for talks

  2. Over 1,400 detained amid protests: Yerlikaya

    Over 1,400 detained amid protests: Yerlikaya

  3. Justice minister vows accountability for violence in streets

    Justice minister vows accountability for violence in streets

  4. Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

    Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

  5. Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority

    Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority
Recommended
Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market
TWF successfully completes 1.1 billion euro syndicated loan

TWF successfully completes 1.1 billion euro syndicated loan
Business morale improves, capacity usage increases

Business morale improves, capacity usage increases
Teslas EU sales plunge 49 pct in first two months of 2025

Tesla's EU sales plunge 49 pct in first two months of 2025
Trump to impose tariff on countries buying Venezuelan oil

Trump to impose tariff on countries buying Venezuelan oil
Korean Air finalizes $32 bln aircraft deal with Boeing, GE

Korean Air finalizes $32 bln aircraft deal with Boeing, GE
Brussels flights scrapped ahead of March 31 strike

Brussels flights scrapped ahead of March 31 strike
WORLD Israeli president shocked hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

Israel's president said on Tuesday he was shocked that the issue of hostages being held by Palestinian militants in Gaza was no longer a top priority in the country, days after criticizing the government's war policy.
ECONOMY Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

Hybrid cars are selling faster than electric vehicles in the used car market, where consumer appetite for secondhand cars has been weak in recent months.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿