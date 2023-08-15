Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center

Gary Born, one of the leading figures in international arbitration, is becoming the new member of the Istanbul Arbitration Center’s (ISTAC) prestigious International Arbitration Board, Ziya Akıncı, the president of the center has announced.

Following approximately 8 years of service as a member of the International Arbitration Board, Jan Paulsson is stepping down, and the esteemed arbitration expert Born is taking on the role of a new International Board Member, ISTAC said in a statement.

“The ISTAC Board consists of the best names in international arbitration. We are proud that with the participation of Gary Born, who is a globally well-known arbitration expert, our International Board has once again become a gathering of arbitration stars,” said Akıncı.

Gary Born is a partner at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP of London, an international law firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia, where he leads the international arbitration team.

He has been involved in institutional arbitrations before many of the world's leading arbitration institutions.

Born is recognized as a major authority in international arbitration, having acted as counsel in more than 675 arbitrations, including the 4 largest arbitration cases of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) International Court of Arbitration, and acted as an arbitrator in more than 250 institutional and ad-hoc arbitrations.

With the inclusion of a world-renowned arbitration expert, the International Arbitration Board of ISTAC is reinforced, comprising of the President Prof. Dr. Ziya Akıncı, Gary Born, Prof. Bernard Hanotiau, Dr. Hamid Gharavi, and the ISTAC Secretary General Att. Yasin Ekmen.

