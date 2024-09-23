Gang-run illegal betting rakes in millions of dollars in Türkiye

Gang-run illegal betting rakes in millions of dollars in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Gang-run illegal betting rakes in millions of dollars in Türkiye

With illicit betting and online gambling increasingly emerging as new revenue streams for organized crime syndicates, approximately 10 million people in Türkiye have succumbed to these entrapments, resulting in millions of liras lost to the economy, according to local media.

Criminal organizations, opting for more accessible illicit means of income compared to drug trafficking or human smuggling, have recently established enterprises under the guise of entrepreneurship to launder the proceeds of their illegal activities.

These entrepreneurial ventures ostensibly operate legitimate companies, yet they covertly funnel traffic to unlawful betting and gambling websites through extensive online advertising campaigns.

Even, Türkiye’s most recognized e-commerce websites are directing traffic to these illicit betting platforms, according to several media reports.

Through this nefarious strategy, crime syndicates reportedly generate daily revenues exceeding 10 million Turkish Liras ($293,000), daily Hürriyet said.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the global illegal betting market has reached a staggering $1.8 trillion.

In Türkiye, this figure is estimated to surpass 100 billion liras (approximately $2.9 billion).

While Türkiye’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and police’s cyber crime unit are conducting operations to combat these offenses and are imposing access restrictions on illicit gambling sites, technological advancements enable the swift emergence of new gambling platforms even as existing ones are shut down.

Journalist Ayhan Şensoy, who has authored a book on this subject, articulated that illegal betting and gambling inflict substantial harm on the national economy, societal structures and individual psychology.

He estimated the economic toll of illegal gambling in Türkiye at around 300 billion liras. ($8.7 billion).

Beyond the National Lottery administration, there are five prominent companies legally authorized to operate betting in Türkiye. These entities generate revenue primarily through sports events and instant-win games.

Illegal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

    Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

  2. Syria declares partial amnesty for several offenses

    Syria declares partial amnesty for several offenses

  3. Final sentences issued for 2 in child marriage case

    Final sentences issued for 2 in child marriage case

  4. Gang-run illegal betting rakes in millions of dollars in Türkiye

    Gang-run illegal betting rakes in millions of dollars in Türkiye

  5. Scholz's party beats far-right AfD in east German state vote

    Scholz's party beats far-right AfD in east German state vote
Recommended
Final sentences issued for 2 in child marriage case

Final sentences issued for 2 in child marriage case
UN sustainable development chief endorses Türkiyes pioneering zero waste initiative

UN sustainable development chief endorses Türkiye's pioneering zero waste initiative
Indonesia seeks to purchase Turkish warships, submarines

Indonesia seeks to purchase Turkish warships, submarines
Training plane crash in Bursa kills two aboard

Training plane crash in Bursa kills two aboard
Erdoğan vows consistent US-Türkiye relations regardless of election outcome

Erdoğan vows consistent US-Türkiye relations regardless of election outcome
Parliament speaker visits Russia for official talks

Parliament speaker visits Russia for official talks
WORLD Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

Iran's military has built a wall along more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) of its eastern border with Afghanistan, the main entry point for immigrants, local media reported on Monday.
ECONOMY California bans all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores

California bans all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores

“Paper or plastic” will no longer be a choice at grocery store checkout lines in California under a new law signed on Sept. 22 by Gov. Gavin Newsom that bans all plastic shopping bags.
SPORTS Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray stunned archrival Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig away match on Sept. 21 night to go five points clear at the top of the standings.

﻿