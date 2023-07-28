Gang arrested for defrauding over 2,000 people

İZMİR
In the latest operation, police have busted an İzmir-based gang of fraudsters and arrested 25 suspects for defrauding over 2,000 people of 100 million Turkish Liras ($3.7 million) through fake visa application platforms.

The police stated that among the victims of the gang were students trying to go abroad for education under the Erasmus student exchange program and earthquake survivors seeking to go to their relatives in other countries after the Feb. 6 disaster.

The suspects collected some 100 million liras from the victims, while it was learned that 2,102 people filed criminal complaints across the country.

In the simultaneous operation in the seven provinces targeting the gang, the police apprehended 75 suspects.

According to the police, the suspects defrauded people who applied for visas to travel abroad through their fake websites. The suspects carried these fake platforms to the top of search engine results.

It was determined that when people called the contact numbers on these platforms, the gang requested them to make payments under the name of "visa fees."

The investigation also revealed that the fraudulently obtained money was either converted into foreign currency or gold, deposited into company accounts on behalf of third parties or used to purchase luxury cars.

The suspects were reported to have used this method to evade detection. Additionally, the suspects indulged in luxurious holidays in tourist areas with ill-gotten gains.

Out of the 75 suspects, 25 were arrested, while the rest were released under judicial supervision.

