Gaming was 2024 leader in digital entertainment

Gaming was 2024 leader in digital entertainment

ISTANBUL
Gaming was 2024 leader in digital entertainment

The e-commerce volume in the field of "digital entertainment and content consumption" reached around 20 billion Turkish Liras in 2024, with the gaming category holding the largest share.

The total volume of online purchases in 2024 for desktop computers, gaming consoles, mobile games, video, music and streaming platform services was 19.6 billion liras, according to the Trade Ministry’s “e-commerce outlook report.”

The number of transactions in this sector was recorded at 95.7 million.

The gaming category held the largest share of volume in the "digital entertainment and content consumption" sector, accounting for 55 percent of the total.

The gaming category was followed by streaming platforms with a 37.7 percent share and music and video services with 7.3 percent.

In terms of transaction numbers, streaming platforms took the lead with a 47.9 percent share, while the gaming category accounted for 29.8 percent and the music and video category held a 22.3 percent share.

Last year, the gaming category had the highest average basket size in its sector at 377 liras. It was followed by streaming platforms at 161 liras, while the average basket size for music and video services was recorded at 67 liras.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

    Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

  2. Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

    Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

  3. Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

    Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

  4. US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

    US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

  5. Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln

    Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln
Recommended
Japans quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year
US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry
Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln

Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln
German government divided on Trumps NATO defense spending target

German government divided on Trump's NATO defense spending target
Türkiye to expand investments, trade ties with Uzbekistan

Türkiye to expand investments, trade ties with Uzbekistan
WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants
Central government budget deficit narrows to $4.5 billion

Central government budget deficit narrows to $4.5 billion
WORLD Trump says wants to meet Putin as soon as we can set it up

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would like to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "as soon as we can set it up", during a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi.

ECONOMY Japans quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's economy contracted 0.2 percent between January and March, the first quarterly drop in a year, according to cabinet office data released on May 16.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿