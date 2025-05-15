Gaming was 2024 leader in digital entertainment

ISTANBUL

The e-commerce volume in the field of "digital entertainment and content consumption" reached around 20 billion Turkish Liras in 2024, with the gaming category holding the largest share.

The total volume of online purchases in 2024 for desktop computers, gaming consoles, mobile games, video, music and streaming platform services was 19.6 billion liras, according to the Trade Ministry’s “e-commerce outlook report.”

The number of transactions in this sector was recorded at 95.7 million.

The gaming category held the largest share of volume in the "digital entertainment and content consumption" sector, accounting for 55 percent of the total.

The gaming category was followed by streaming platforms with a 37.7 percent share and music and video services with 7.3 percent.

In terms of transaction numbers, streaming platforms took the lead with a 47.9 percent share, while the gaming category accounted for 29.8 percent and the music and video category held a 22.3 percent share.

Last year, the gaming category had the highest average basket size in its sector at 377 liras. It was followed by streaming platforms at 161 liras, while the average basket size for music and video services was recorded at 67 liras.