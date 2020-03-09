Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

SİVAS

AA Photo

Defending champion Galatasaray’s eight-game winning streak in the Turkish Süper Lig ended on March 8 night with a 2-2 draw at title hopeful Sivasspor.

The home side’s Hakan Arslan scored the opening goal in the seventh minute, while Galatasaray responded with Colombian striker Radamel Falcao in the 14th minute and Algerian right winger Sofiane Feghouli in the 37th.

In the second half, Turkish midfielder Emre Kılınç’s goal in the 59th minute ended the game in draw.

With the result, Galatasaray and Sivasspor have 49 points each, three points behind leader Başakşehir and separated by goal difference with Trabzonspor.

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim praised his players’ performances, saying that he was sad for the lost two points.

“I am delighted with my players’ will, discipline and the way they followed our mentality,” the experienced coach told a post-game press conference.

“We did many things good, and J believe that we deserved a better score. But sometimes, one point is what makes the whole difference.”

Trabzonspor also faltered in Week 25 games, being held to a 1-1 draw at Gaziantep. The Black Sea side takes on Malatyaspor on March 10 in an away game postponed when an earthquake hit the eastern city on Jan. 24.

Başakşehir extended its stay atop the standings with a comfortable 3-0 victory in İzmir against Göztepe on March 7.

İrfan Can Kahveci, Demba Ba and Enzo Crivelli netted one goal each for the visiting side in the victory.

Fenenerbahçe’s slump continued with a 2-2 draw at home against Denizlispor, jeopardizing the Istanbul club’s chances of earning a berth in the next season’s European competitions.

The club, which has not replaced coach Ersun Yanal who was sacked last week yet, could not win in its last six league games and dropped down to the seventh spot in the standings.

The winner of the Turkish league will participate in the Champions League, while the runner-up will play in the Champions League qualifiers.

The third and fourth clubs will participate in the Europa League, in addition to the Ziraat Turkish Cup winner.

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Turkish Cup semifinals, gaining a slight advantage at home.

The second legs of the semifinals will be played on April 21 and 22, with the final game to be held at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on May 5.

Also in Week 25 games in the Süper Lig, Beşiktaş beat Ankaragücü 2-1 at home, Malatyaspor and Konyaspor shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, Kasımpaşa thrashed bottom club Kayserispor 5-1 at home and Alanyaspor was held to a 1-1 draw at Rizespor.