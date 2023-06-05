Galatasaray’s 3-0 derby win adds to trophy party joy

ISTANBUL

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray ended the season on a high on June 4 night, when it beat archrival Fenerbahçe 3-0 in front of a packed stadium.

The win set the perfect scene for the celebrations to mark the Istanbul club’s record 23rd league title.

The heroics of Nicolo Zaniolo, who scored a sensational double, and a great finish by Mauro Icardi propelled Galatasaray to a resounding win.

Following the final whistle, Galatasaray players and staff toured the stands to share the joy of the title victory with their fans.

A special ceremony was also held to receive the trophy, with Galatasaray players coming onto the pitch one by one accompanied by a song of their own choice.

One of the most joyous moments of the night for the fans in the stands came when young winger Keram Aktürkoğlu entered the stadium with the Champions League anthem being played.

The anthem was last played at Galatasaray’s home on Feb. 25, 2010, when the club hosted Atletico Madrid in a Champions League second round match after advancing from the group stage.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk was delighted to see his side clinch a “well-deserved” trophy.

“From the beginning to the end, the match went as we wanted. Today and throughout the year, the better side on the field won,” Buruk told a post-game press conference.

It was also a very special night for Buruk, who won seven league titles with Galatasaray as a player and was a key member of the squad that clinched the UEFA Cup in 2000.

“I had been waiting for a long time to work for Galatasaray and this year was my chance,” said Buruk, who also led Başakşehir to its first-ever Süper Lig title in the 2019-2020 season.

“My goal is to work here for many more years and be successful on the European stage,” he added.

Buruk noted that preparations for the next season had already begun.

“We are a very strong team, many of our players in many positions will have suitors,” he said.

“Next season we want to keep the squad we currently have and continue with small substitutions without making too many changes. Major European clubs may want to transfer some of our players, but we have been working on alternatives in case we lose any players.”

One of the team’s stars likely to leave is Icardi, who was in Istanbul on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine star revived his career by becoming Galatasaray’s top scorer this season with 21 goals, while adding seven assists has drawn the attention of many major European clubs.

“Icardi is a very gentlemanly person who everyone likes very much,” said Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek.

“He is also a great striker who loves Galatasaray. We are working hard to keep Icardi at Galatasaray. I hope that we will get a good result,” he added.