Galatasaray topple Kasımpaşa 2-1 amid heavy snowfall

  • February 15 2021 08:45:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray gained three points by beating Kasımpaşa 2-1 on Feb. 14 amid heavy snowfall at the Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu gave a 1-0 lead to the Lions in the ninth minute but Isaac Thelin​​​​​​​ scored an equalizer for the away side in the 51st minute.

Galatasaray secured a hard-fought win after Mostafa Mohamed converted the penalty in the 89th minute.

The Lions remain on top of the Super Lig with 51 points by winning six matches in a row, while Kasımpaşa are in the 15th spot with 26 points.

Feb. 14's results in Süper Lig:

İttifak Holding Konyaspor - Yukatel Denizlispor: 2-0

Atakas Hatayspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 0-0

Göztepe - Medipol Başakşehir: 2-1

Galatasaray - Kasımpaşa 2-1

