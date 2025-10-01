Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.

Despite both sides pressing forward, it was Galatasaray who broke the deadlock in the 16th minute. Victor Osimhen converted from the penalty spot after Baris Alper Yilmaz was brought down inside the box in the 14th minute, putting the home side ahead at Rams Park in the League phase matchday 2 clash.

The English club responded with attacking moves, but Galatasaray’s defense held firm, and the first half ended with the hosts maintaining their lead.

The second half saw both teams create dangerous opportunities, making for a fast-paced contest. In the 90th minute, the match took a dramatic turn when Wilfried Singo was judged to have fouled a Liverpool player inside the box, resulting in a penalty. However, after a VAR review, the decision was overturned and the spot-kick was canceled.

Galatasaray continued to push forward, but their efforts were denied by Liverpool’s solid backline.

With the result, Galatasaray claimed their first win in the UEFA Champions League and their first 3 points of the competition, bouncing back from their heavy 5-1 defeat against Frankfurt on Sept. 18.

