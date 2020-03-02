Galatasaray ease past Gençlerbirliği in Turkish league

  • March 02 2020 09:54:37

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
AA Photo

Turkish Super Lig title contenders Galatasaray thrashed Gençlerbirliği 3-0 on March 1 to gain their eighth consecutive victory in the league.

Dutch defender Ryan Donk struck the opening goal to give his team an early lead in the third minute of the match.

Colombian forward Radamel Falcao doubled his team's lead in the 33rd minute and the first half ended 2-0 for the home team.

Falcao scored his second goal in the 68th minute and the Lions earned a comfortable win at the Istanbul's Turk Telekom Stadium, 3-0.

High-flying Galatasaray gained their eighth straight victory and won their all matches in the second half of the Super Lig.

Title race intensifies in Super Lig

In another March 1 clash, Demir Grup Sivasspor had a critical win for the title race in the league after beating Ankaragucu 3-0 in Ankara.

Hakan Özmert, Mert Hakan Yandaş and Mustapha Yatabare were scorers for Sivasspor over Ankaragucu.

Title race intensifies in the Super Lig while the leaders Trabzonspor are followed by Galatasaray and Sivasspor.

 These three teams each collected 48 points. 

Another title contenders Medipol Başakşehir will face Gaziantep FK at home on March 2.

March 1's results in Super Lig:

Yukatel Denizlispor - BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor: 2-0

Ankaragücü - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 0-3

Galatasaray - Gençlerbirliği: 3-0

Turkey, Süper Lig,

