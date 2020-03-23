Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim announced on March 23 that he tested positive for coronavirus.

“The result of the coronavirus test I had today came out positive,” Terim wrote on his Twitter account.

"I am in good hands at the hospital. Don’t worry," he added.

The experienced coach, 66, is the second senior staff member of the defending Turkish champion.

Earlier on March 23, Galatasaray confirmed that its vice-chairman Abdürrahim Albayrak tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The club said Albayrak, 65, and his wife Şükran Albayrak both tested positive for the virus, adding that they were both in good health on the sixth day of a treatment process.

Terim was one of the most vocal names in the football community against the continuation of the Turkish Süper Lig, which was suspended after playing one game behind closed doors following the first coronavirus case in Turkey.

“We are facing a global problem, countries issue state of emergencies, schools are shut down, flights are canceled,” Terim said on March 15 after a goalless draw with Beşiktaş behind closed doors.

“All major leagues around the world have been suspended. I will tell the truth, this is about the lives of me, you, the players. There are 850 accredited people here, all our lives are at risk. If the games are suspended, we send all players home, nobody should feel bad,” he said.