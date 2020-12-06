Galatasaray beat Hatayspor 3-0

  • December 06 2020 10:51:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray defeated Atakaş Hatayspor 3-0 in their Turkish Süper Lig game on Dec. 5.

Galatasaray's Senegalese star Mbaye Diagne scored the opener in the 32nd minute at the Türk Telekom Stadium.

The first half ended with a 1-0 score.

In minute 64, Hatayspor defender Pablo Santos scored an own goal as the Lions doubled the lead.

The away side were down to 10 men in the minute 80 after midfielder Gökhan Karadeniz was sent off.

Galatasaray's young midfielder Kerem Aktürkoğlu came off the bench to score his team's third goal in the stoppage time, and the game ended 3-0.

Following this victory, Galatasaray remained in the second spot with 23 points, while Atakas Hatayspor slipped to the 14th place with 12 points.

Gençlerbirliği end win drought in Süper Lig

The Ankara side defeated Aytemiz Alanyaspor 2-1 to end their win drought after six league games.

Berat Ayberk Özdemir and Daniel Candeias' goals helped Gençlerbirliği beat Alanyaspor, while the away side's sole goal was netted by Greek forward Anastasios Bakasetas.

Alanyaspor tasted the first defeat of the season but they are at top of Süper Lig with 23 points despite losing to Ankara club.

Gençlerbirliği moved to the 19th spot with eight points.

Sivasspor's Öztekin contracts virus

Demir Grup Sivasspor winger Yasin Öztekin tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he announced on his social media account.

Öztekin, 33, produced two goals and four assists in 28 games for his team.

 

