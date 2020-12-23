Galatasaray beat Göztepe 3-1 at home to boost morale

  • December 23 2020 09:10:20

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray beat Göztepe 3-1 on Dec. 22 to level points with Super Lig leaders Aytemiz Alanyaspor.

Galatasaray found an early goal in the fourth minute when Emre Kılınç scored from close range at Turk Telekom Stadium.

The Lions doubled the lead as Arda Turan scored on a quick attack in minute 12.

Göztepe cut the lead in half two minutes later on a goal by Turkish midfielder Soner Aydoğdu.

Algerian midfielder Sofiane Feghouli's goal gave his team, Galatasaray, the insurance goal in minute 63.

Trabzonspor beat Hatayspor 1-0

In league's other action today, Trabzonspor shutout Atakaş Hatayspor 1-0 with Brazilian defender Vitor Hugo's goal in the 74th minute.

With the victory, Galatasaray increased to 26 points in 13 games.

Alanyaspor, who are currently on top of the Super Lig with 26 points, will host Yeni Malatyaspor on Wednesday.

Third-place Fenerbahçe with 23 points will face Medipol Basaksehir in a midweek match.

Beşiktaş, who are in fourth place with 22 points will take on MKE Ankaragucu at Ankara's Eryaman Stadium on Thursday.

