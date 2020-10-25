Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

  • October 25 2020 10:39:00

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

Galatasaray beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-1 on Oct. 24 evening in week six of the Turkish Süper Lig.

The visiting team took the lead in the 21st minute as Emre Kılınç scored the opener at Erzurum's Kazım Karabekir Stadium.

The home side was awarded a penalty following a video assistant referee (VAR) review in the 45th minute.

Lithuanian midfielder Arvydas Novikovas successfully converted the penalty kick, equalizing the score 1-1.

The Lions found their second goal with Colombian star Radamel Falcao in the 64th minute.

In the 73rd minute, Galatasaray were down to 10 men on the pitch as Falcao was sent off after fouling Erzurumspor's Hasan Hatipoğlu.

The game ended with a 2-1 score in Erzurum.

Following this result, The Lions had their first win after three weeks in Turkish Süper Lig.

Their latest victory was against Medipol Başakşehir on matchday two.

The third-place Galatasaray increased their points to 10, while eight-place Erzurumspor currently have seven points.

Medipol Başakşehir hammer Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Medipol Başakşehir toppled 10-man Antalyaspor 5-1 at Istanbul's Başakşehir Fatih Terim.

Edin Visca (2), İrfan Can Kahveci, Enzo Crivelli and Giuliano de Paula's goals sealed a comfortable victory for the Istanbul side.

Antalyaspor's sole goal was netted by German star Lukas Podolski in the 14th minute.

Brazilian midfielder Amilton Minervino da Silva got a red card in the 41st minute.

Başakşehir is in the 10th spot with seven points as Antalyaspor is in the sixth spot with eight points.

Turkey, football,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

    Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

  2. President Erdoğan slams Macron, says he needs ’mental checks’

    President Erdoğan slams Macron, says he needs ’mental checks’

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,727 as daily patients increase by 2,091

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,727 as daily patients increase by 2,091

  4. Turkey continues preparation of S-400 defense systems: Defense minister

    Turkey continues preparation of S-400 defense systems: Defense minister

  5. East Med cannot poison other relations, says Spanish envoy

    East Med cannot poison other relations, says Spanish envoy
Recommended
Turkeys second division game postponed due to COVID-19

Turkey's second division game postponed due to COVID-19
Turkeys Yazıcı becomes Europa League player of week

Turkey's Yazıcı becomes Europa League player of week

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home
Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig
Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive
WORLD Countries battle virus surge as WHO warns of exponential cases

Countries battle virus surge as WHO warns of 'exponential' cases

More countries tightened anti-coronavirus measures on Oct. 24, with France extending a curfew and Belgium bringing forward its own curbs as new infections surged in many parts of the world.    
ECONOMY Turkey ranks 5th in Europe in wind turbine equipment production

Turkey ranks 5th in Europe in wind turbine equipment production

Turkey ranks fifth in the list of leading producers of strategic wind turbine components in Europe, according to WindEurope’s latest report called Wind Energy and Economic Recovery in Europe.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

Galatasaray beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-1 on Oct. 24 evening in week six of the Turkish Süper Lig.