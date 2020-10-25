Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Galatasaray beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-1 on Oct. 24 evening in week six of the Turkish Süper Lig.

The visiting team took the lead in the 21st minute as Emre Kılınç scored the opener at Erzurum's Kazım Karabekir Stadium.

The home side was awarded a penalty following a video assistant referee (VAR) review in the 45th minute.

Lithuanian midfielder Arvydas Novikovas successfully converted the penalty kick, equalizing the score 1-1.

The Lions found their second goal with Colombian star Radamel Falcao in the 64th minute.

In the 73rd minute, Galatasaray were down to 10 men on the pitch as Falcao was sent off after fouling Erzurumspor's Hasan Hatipoğlu.

The game ended with a 2-1 score in Erzurum.

Following this result, The Lions had their first win after three weeks in Turkish Süper Lig.

Their latest victory was against Medipol Başakşehir on matchday two.

The third-place Galatasaray increased their points to 10, while eight-place Erzurumspor currently have seven points.

Medipol Başakşehir hammer Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Medipol Başakşehir toppled 10-man Antalyaspor 5-1 at Istanbul's Başakşehir Fatih Terim.

Edin Visca (2), İrfan Can Kahveci, Enzo Crivelli and Giuliano de Paula's goals sealed a comfortable victory for the Istanbul side.

Antalyaspor's sole goal was netted by German star Lukas Podolski in the 14th minute.

Brazilian midfielder Amilton Minervino da Silva got a red card in the 41st minute.

Başakşehir is in the 10th spot with seven points as Antalyaspor is in the sixth spot with eight points.