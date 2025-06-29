G7 agrees to exempt US multinationals from global minimum tax

OTTAWA

The Group of Seven nations said on June 28 they have agreed to exempt U.S. multinational companies from a global minimum tax imposed by other countries, a win for President Donald Trump's government, which pushed hard for the compromise.

The deal will see U.S. companies benefit from a "side-by-side" solution under which they will only be taxed at home, on both domestic and foreign profits, the G7 said in a statement.

The agreement was reached in part due to "recently proposed changes to the U.S. international tax system" included in Trump's signature domestic policy bill.

Nearly 140 countries struck a deal in 2021 to tax multinational companies, an agreement negotiated under the auspices of the OECD.

That agreement, deeply criticized by Trump, includes two "pillars," the second of which sets a minimum global tax rate of 15 percent.

The OECD must ultimately decide to exempt the U.S. companies from that tax or not.

On June 26, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had signaled that a "joint understanding among G7 countries that defends American interests" was in the works.

He also asked U.S. lawmakers to "to remove the Section 899 protective measure from consideration in the One, Big, Beautiful Bill", Trump's policy mega-bill.

Section 899 has been dubbed a "revenge tax," allowing the government to impose levies on firms with foreign owners and on investors from countries deemed to impose unfair taxes on U.S. businesses.

The clause sparked concern that it would inhibit foreign companies from investing in the U.S.