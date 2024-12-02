'Future of planet at stake’ at ICJ hearings

'Future of planet at stake’ at ICJ hearings

THE HAGUE
Future of planet at stake’ at ICJ hearings

The future of the planet is at stake during hearings at the top United Nations court, a top representative for Vanuatu said on Monday, opening a historic case that aims to set a legal framework on how countries should tackle climate change.

More than 100 countries and organizations are set to present before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the next two weeks, the highest number ever.

"The outcome of these proceedings will reverberate across generations, determining the fate of nations like mine and the future of our planet," said Vanuatu's representative for climate change, Ralph Regenvanu, as he opened the hearings.

"This may well be the most consequential case in the history of humanity," Regenvanu told the 15-judge bench in the paneled hall of the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Activists hope the opinion from the ICJ's judges will have far-reaching legal consequences in the fight against climate change, impacting ongoing court cases and domestic and international legislation.

Others fear the U.N.-backed request for a non-binding advisory opinion will have limited impact, and it could take the U.N.'s highest court months, or even years, to deliver.

A handful of protesters gathered outside the Peace Palace, near a big screen reading "We are watching."

Demonstrators had hung banners saying: "Biggest problem to the highest court" and "Fund our future, climate finance now."

"This hearing means everything for the climate justice movement," Siosiua Veikune, 25, from Tonga, who is part of the Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change group, told AFP.

The hearings at the scenic Peace Palace come days after a bitterly negotiated climate deal at the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan.

Wealthy polluting countries ultimately agreed to find at least $300 billion a year by 2035 to help poorer nations transition to cleaner energy sources and prepare for increasing climate impacts such as extreme weather.

Developing countries condemned the pledge as too little, too late, and the summit's final deal failed to include a global pledge to move away from burning planet-heating fossil fuels.

Joie Chowdhury, a senior lawyer at the U.S.- and Swiss-based Center for International Environmental Law, said climate advocates did not expect the ICJ's opinion "to provide very specific answers."

Instead, she predicted the court would provide "a legal blueprint... on which more specific questions can be decided."

The judges' opinion, which she expected some time next year, "will inform climate litigation on domestic, national and international levels."

Some of the world's largest carbon polluters, including the world's top three greenhouse gas emitters, China, the United States and India, will be among the 98 countries and 12 organizations to address the court.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

    White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

  2. Armenia plans shorter military service

    Armenia plans shorter military service

  3. Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

    Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

  4. CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

    CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

  5. Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

    Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage
Recommended
White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire
Armenia plans shorter military service

Armenia plans shorter military service
Syria, Russia step up strikes amid anti-regime forces advance

Syria, Russia step up strikes amid anti-regime forces advance
Ankara urges Assad regime to reconcile with opposition for peace in Syria

Ankara urges Assad regime to reconcile with opposition for peace in Syria
Taiwans Lai talks China threats with Pelosi

Taiwan's Lai talks 'China threats' with Pelosi
Scholz pledges aid on surprise visit to Ukraine

Scholz pledges aid on surprise visit to Ukraine
WORLD White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

The White House said on Dec. 2 that it is in "active conversations" with Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt over efforts to broker a ceasefire to end Israel's over year-long war on the besieged Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY Türkiye close to investment deal with another Chinese carmaker

Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

Türkiye is close to sealing an investment deal with a Chinese carmaker, according to Kaan Masatçı, project manager at the Investment Office.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿