'Future of planet at stake’ at ICJ hearings

THE HAGUE

The future of the planet is at stake during hearings at the top United Nations court, a top representative for Vanuatu said on Monday, opening a historic case that aims to set a legal framework on how countries should tackle climate change.

More than 100 countries and organizations are set to present before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the next two weeks, the highest number ever.

"The outcome of these proceedings will reverberate across generations, determining the fate of nations like mine and the future of our planet," said Vanuatu's representative for climate change, Ralph Regenvanu, as he opened the hearings.

"This may well be the most consequential case in the history of humanity," Regenvanu told the 15-judge bench in the paneled hall of the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Activists hope the opinion from the ICJ's judges will have far-reaching legal consequences in the fight against climate change, impacting ongoing court cases and domestic and international legislation.

Others fear the U.N.-backed request for a non-binding advisory opinion will have limited impact, and it could take the U.N.'s highest court months, or even years, to deliver.

A handful of protesters gathered outside the Peace Palace, near a big screen reading "We are watching."

Demonstrators had hung banners saying: "Biggest problem to the highest court" and "Fund our future, climate finance now."

"This hearing means everything for the climate justice movement," Siosiua Veikune, 25, from Tonga, who is part of the Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change group, told AFP.

The hearings at the scenic Peace Palace come days after a bitterly negotiated climate deal at the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan.

Wealthy polluting countries ultimately agreed to find at least $300 billion a year by 2035 to help poorer nations transition to cleaner energy sources and prepare for increasing climate impacts such as extreme weather.

Developing countries condemned the pledge as too little, too late, and the summit's final deal failed to include a global pledge to move away from burning planet-heating fossil fuels.

Joie Chowdhury, a senior lawyer at the U.S.- and Swiss-based Center for International Environmental Law, said climate advocates did not expect the ICJ's opinion "to provide very specific answers."

Instead, she predicted the court would provide "a legal blueprint... on which more specific questions can be decided."

The judges' opinion, which she expected some time next year, "will inform climate litigation on domestic, national and international levels."

Some of the world's largest carbon polluters, including the world's top three greenhouse gas emitters, China, the United States and India, will be among the 98 countries and 12 organizations to address the court.