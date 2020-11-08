Fugitive FETÖ terror suspect nabbed in Turkish capital

  • November 08 2020 10:47:00

ANKARA/ÇANAKKALE-Anadolu Agency
A co-founder of a bank linked to the FETÖ, the group behind a defeated 2016 coup, was arrested by Turkish police, security sources said on Nov. 7.

Turkish police arrested Kamil Yavuz M. carrying a fake ID in the Cankaya district of the capital Ankara, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspect, a co-founder of Bank Asya, was accused of being a senior member of the terrorist group and using ByLock, the group’s encrypted smartphone messaging app.

The suspect allegedly continued to take part in the group and frequently changed addresses to avoid arrest.

Separately, two suspects accused of helping FETÖ suspects to flee to Greece by rubber boat on Aug. 16 were arrested in the northwestern province of Çanakkale.

FETÖ and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

