From luxury hotels to gastronomic tourism

Orkun BULUT, a digital nomad.

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North Cyprus is one of the Mediterranean’s most distinctive destinations, yet much of its tourism potential remains untapped. Girne’s (Kyrenia) historic harbour, the coastline where the Girne Mountains meet the sea, its cultural heritage and culinary traditions all offer the ingredients for a far stronger story in international luxury travel.

But natural beauty alone does not establish a destination in the luxury market. It takes investment, high standards of service and, above all, a sustainable tourism culture.

From Zephyros Bay to Today

The tourism story of Zephyros Bay, in Girne’s Alsancak area, dates back to the 1970s. The property now known as Merit Crystal Cove was then a hotel with around 120 beds. Damaged during the conflict in 1974, the building served other purposes in the following years before returning to tourism.

It reopened in 2001 following investment by Net Holding, marking an important turning point in North Cyprus’ hospitality industry. Merit Royal, Royal Premium and Royal Diamond followed, creating a collection of luxury hotels along the same coastline, each catering to different expectations.

HH Reha Arar’s contribution to Cyprus

One name deserves particular attention in Merit’s story: Reha Arar.

A longstanding figure in the group’s management, Arar’s approach to hospitality goes well beyond running hotels. He represents a philosophy that recognises that adding more rooms is not enough to develop a destination. Its cultural identity must also become part of the visitor experience.

His particular interest in gastronomy and his work in the field have played an important role in bringing North Cyprus’ local cuisine back into focus.

Today, gastronomy is no longer simply another service offered by a hotel. It has become a reason to travel in its own right. People increasingly travel not just to stay in a fine hotel, but to discover a destination through its cuisine, local producers and food culture. Cyprus has a remarkably rich heritage to draw on.

HH Could Cypriot cuisine tell a new tourism story?

Halloumi, şeftali kebabı, molohiya, kolokas, pirohu and kleftiko are more than local dishes. They reflect the different cultures that have shaped the island over centuries.

From the tasting menu prepared by Executive Chef Vural Bayar at Zephyros Restaurant in Merit Crystal Cove to the various dining concepts at Merit Park, the programme demonstrates how traditional Cypriot cuisine can be presented through a contemporary gastronomic approach without losing its character.

For me, the real opportunity is not simply to serve local dishes to hotel guests, but to make this cuisine part of Northern Cyprus’s international tourism identity. After all, the Mediterranean has no shortage of beautiful bays, five-star hotels or luxury resorts. Yet not every destination can offer the same depth of culinary heritage.

HH Girne’s (Kyrenia) future is about more than new hotels

Girne has a significant opportunity ahead. But building more hotels, adding rooms or making larger investments will not be enough on their own. Authenticity, cultural experiences, gastronomy and personalised service are becoming increasingly important in international luxury tourism.

Of course, North Cyprus still faces structural challenges, including international access, direct flights and restrictions linked to its political status. These remain obstacles to tourism growth. Yet much can already be achieved by offering existing visitors more meaningful experiences, strengthening the island’s culinary appeal and extending tourism beyond the summer season.

Because a destination’s future is shaped not only by the hotels it builds, but by the culture it brings to life. Perhaps Girne’s next chapter is not about another five-star hotel, but about becoming a distinctive Mediterranean destination that travellers from around the world will want to experience.