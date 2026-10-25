Şimşek hails Türkiye’s gains in IMF fiscal transparency assessment

ANKARA

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Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek hailed Türkiye’s progress in the IMF’s Fiscal Transparency Evaluation, saying the country ranked among the top performers in fiscal transparency among about 40 countries assessed under the Fiscal Transparency Code.

“While Türkiye met good or advanced practice in approximately half of the Fiscal Transparency Code’s principles in the 2015 assessment, this ratio has now increased to nearly two-thirds. Thus, our country ranked among the top countries in fiscal transparency among about 40 countries, including the United Kingdom, Finland, Ireland, Austria and Portugal.” Şimşek said in a post on X.

“This important achievement is a concrete result of an institutional transformation that has continued for more than 20 years. Our efforts toward structural reforms that will further enhance fiscal transparency are continuing,” he added.

According to the IMF’s Fiscal Transparency Evaluation Update, Türkiye has made significant progress in strengthening fiscal reporting, fiscal forecasting and budgeting, supported by major reforms, including the introduction of program budgeting, the adoption of accrual-based accounting standards and improvements in government finance statistics reporting.

The IMF said the progress was supported by major reforms, including the introduction of program budgeting, the adoption of accrual-based accounting standards and improvements in government finance statistics reporting.

The evaluation found that Türkiye now meets good or advanced practice in nearly two-thirds of the Fiscal Transparency Code’s principles.