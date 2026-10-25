Türkiye’s active R&D centers exceed 1,300 amid innovation drive

ANKARA

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Türkiye’s innovation ecosystem grew significantly over the years, driven by state support, with the number of active research and development (R&D) centers reaching 1,365 and design centers totaling 348 by the end of September.

Industry and Technology Ministry data showed that R&D hubs provide employment to nearly 94,000 workers nationwide, made up of a highly educated workforce that includes nearly 57,700 employees with bachelor’s degrees, over 18,500 with master’s, and over 2,100 with a doctorate or higher.

R&D workforce has completed more than 80,400 projects to date, with nearly 16,000 still underway.

The robust innovation hubs have generated almost 49,000 patents so far, over 17,500 of which have been registered, while some 31,300 await examination results.

Türkiye’s R&D network spans the country and many sectors, from energy, agriculture, and healthcare to transportation, logistics and aviation.

The machinery and equipment manufacturing sector led with 160 centers, followed by the auto supply industry with 136 and the software sector with 128, the data showed.

The main drivers of R&D innovation were the computer and communications technology sector with 86 centers, followed by chemicals with 82. The textiles and electrical sectors each accounted for 77 facilities, while food and defense (excluding weapons and ammunition) followed with 65 each and general manufacturing with 43.

While R&D facilities are spread nationwide, Istanbul has the highest concentration with 428 centers. Ankara follows with 168, Kocaeli with 137, Bursa with 134, İzmir with 105, Tekirdağ with 54, Manisa with 34, Konya with 26, Sakarya with 25 and Antalya with 21.