Credit card spending in Türkiye rises to 2.5 trillion Turkish Liras in September

Credit card spending in Türkiye rises to 2.5 trillion Turkish Liras in September

ISTANBUL
Credit card spending in Türkiye rises to 2.5 trillion Turkish Liras in September

AA Photo

Credit card payments in Türkiye climbed 35 percent year-on-year to 2.5 trillion Turkish Liras ($50.3 billion) in September, accounting for the bulk of the country’s 3 trillion liras in card spending, according to data released by the Interbank Card Center (BKM).

The number of credit card transactions rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 1.14 billion in September, while the number of credit cards in circulation increased 11 percent to 155 million.

Total card payments made with credit, debit and prepaid cards reached 2.97 trillion liras in September, up 35 percent from the same month last year.

The total number of cards in Türkiye reached 478.9mn as of September, up 3 percent from a year earlier.

E-commerce payments continued to gain momentum, with online card spending rising 35 percent annually to 901 billion liras in September. Online transactions represented 30 percent of total card payment volume.

Economy,

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