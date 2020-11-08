Fresh landslides halt search in Guatemalan hamlet buried in mud

  • November 08 2020 11:07:00

Fresh landslides halt search in Guatemalan hamlet buried in mud

SAN CRISTOBAL VERAPAZ-Reuters
Fresh landslides halt search in Guatemalan hamlet buried in mud

Fresh landslides have halted Guatemalan rescue workers' efforts to dig through mud as much as 50 ft (15 meters) deep to reach houses swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.   

Storm Eta's torrential downpours toppled trees, engorged swift-moving rivers, and ripped down parts of a mountainside above the village of Queja in the central Guatemalan region of Alta Verapaz, burying dozens of people in their homes.

The rains triggered more mudslides in Queja late on Nov. 7, and the head of a local emergency worker team said rescue efforts had been called off, possibly permanently.   

"We are coordinating so that all the personal are evacuated in the morning because we can't work there. If we stay, lives will be lost," said the emergency worker, Juan Alberto Leal.   

Some of the houses in Queja are under 50 feet of mud, Leal said, with relentless rain making the soil too loose to safely work, and new landslides forcing workers to flee to safer ground in the village.    

Gloria Cac, a member of the Poqomchi? people and a resident of Queja, said 22 family members were missing after the mountain collapsed.   

"All her family is gone, she's the only survivor. Her dad, mom, siblings, aunts and uncles, grandparents, they're all gone. Twenty-two family members and it's just her alive," a visibly distraught Cac, carrying a small child in her arms, said through an interpreter in a recorded video.   

Queja had been home to about 1,300 people, according to government data. Not all its houses were destroyed, and most survivors have already been evacuated, officials say.   

"At ground zero there is a terrible reality," said Francisco Muz, a retired general who was helping in the rescue efforts.

The weather front spread destruction from Panama to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras and Mexico, has continued to push the death toll higher in those countries. It now stands above 65.   

In the Mexican state of Chiapas, flooding has killed 19 people, many swept up by rivers whose banks burst, state authorities said. North of Chiapas in Tabasco state, the deluges killed two more people, the federal government said.   

The devastation harked back to Hurricane Mitch, which killed some 10,000 people in Central America in 1998.    President Alejandro Giammattei on Nov. 6 suggested up to 150 people could have been buried in the Queja landslide.

Guatemalan disaster relief agency Conred said 103 people were known missing and 21 confirmed dead in the country.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Azerbaijan close to Upper Karabakh victory: Erdoğan

    Azerbaijan close to Upper Karabakh victory: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey tests indigenous UAV camera

    Turkey tests indigenous UAV camera

  3. Biden wins White House, ending Trump presidency

    Biden wins White House, ending Trump presidency

  4. Turkish president, top Bosnian leader meet in Istanbul

    Turkish president, top Bosnian leader meet in Istanbul

  5. DNA leads to arrest in killing of teen after 19 years

    DNA leads to arrest in killing of teen after 19 years
Recommended
Japan formally proclaims Crown Prince Akishino heir to throne

Japan formally proclaims Crown Prince Akishino heir to throne
Scientists on guard over mutant mink coronavirus

Scientists on guard over 'mutant' mink coronavirus

Biden promotes unity, turns to business of transition

Biden promotes unity, turns to business of transition
UN warns of famine risk in world hotspots

UN warns of famine risk in world hotspots
Trump’s chief of staff tests postive for Covid-19

Trump’s chief of staff tests postive for Covid-19
Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala

Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala
WORLD Japan formally proclaims Crown Prince Akishino heir to throne

Japan formally proclaims Crown Prince Akishino heir to throne

Japan formally proclaimed Crown Prince Akishino the first in line as heir to the throne on Nov. 8, the last of a series of ceremonies after his elder brother, Emperor Naruhito, became monarch last year following their father's abdication.
ECONOMY Turkey dismisses central bank governor

Turkey dismisses central bank governor

Turkey dismissed Murat Uysal as central bank governor early on Nov. 7 and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Ağbal, who was until now the head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency.

SPORTS 29 virus cases at minor league football club

29 virus cases at minor league football club

A lower-division Turkish football club reported on Nov. 7 that 29 people on both the team and its staff had contracted the novel coronavirus.