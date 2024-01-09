Frenchman arrested in Azerbaijan for 'espionage': ambassador in Paris

PARIS
Azerbaijan authorities arrested a Frenchman on espionage charges in December, the Azerbaijani ambassador to France told AFP on Tuesday.

The annoucement comes amid rising tensions between Baku and Paris.

Baku has accused France of supporting Azerbaijan's arch-enemy Armenia, both diplomatically and militarily, and of seeking to fuel tensions in the South Caucasus.

"Suspected of having committed acts of espionage, Martin Ryan, a French national, was arrested on December 4, 2023," said Azerbaijan's ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva.

She said judicial authorities had ordered him to be detained "for a period of four months".

The French embassy in Baku was notified as soon as he was arrested, she added.

Ryan's father Richard said the family had spoken to him.

"We spoke to him four times, each time for two minutes," he told AFP.

"He says he's being treated well and is getting on well with his lawyer."

According to his father, Ryan believes his detention is linked to the tensions between the two countries.

"Once he told me: 'They wanted to use me as a pawn'," Richard Ryan said.

Diplomatic tensions between Paris and Baku escalated at the end of December, when Azerbaijan ordered two French diplomats to leave the country.

France declared two Azerbaijani diplomats "persona non grata" as a reciprocal measure.

In November, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused France of inciting conflict in the Caucasus by arming Armenia.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have in the last three decades fought three wars over the Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which was seized by Armenian forces when the Soviet Union fell apart.

In the latest war, Azerbaijan took total control of Karabakh in a surprise offensive last year.

The move sparked some international condemnation, including from France, but also hope of a settlement to end years of conflict between Baku and Yerevan.

 

Istanbul witnesses season's first snowfall
