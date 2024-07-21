French police clash with water demonstrators after port blockade

LA ROCHELLE
Protesters clashed with police in France's western port of La Rochelle on July 20, as conservationists and small farmers mobilized against massive irrigation reservoirs under construction.

Local government officials had banned demonstrations in the city, which is a popular tourist site in summer.

A 2,000-strong march, one of two through the city, was charged by police.

Running battles erupted around barricades and burning rubbish bins as some protesters threw projectiles and police fired tear gas grenades.

Police said around 500 participants in the march were so-called "black bloc" far-left radicals.

Prosecutors in La Rochelle said four members of the police and five demonstrators received medical care for minor injuries.

Several shops were damaged or looted, along with bus shelters and advertising hoardings. A building site was ransacked for cinder blocks and wood to construct barricades.

Police arrested seven people, mostly for trespassing.

The second, more peaceful march, made up of around 3,000 people family groups, moved from the city center towards the commercial port. 

The protests in the city on France's Atlantic coast were intended to show that new "reservoirs aren't being built to grow food locally, but to feed international markets", said Julien Le Guet, a spokesman for the "Reservoirs, No Thanks" movement.

Activists say the reservoirs, set to be filled from aquifers in winter to provide summer irrigation, benefit only large farmers at the expense of smaller operations and the environment.

Several dozen are under construction in western France, their supporters arguing that without them farms risk vanishing as they suffer through repeated droughts.

