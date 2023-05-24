French orchestra to give solidarity concert

ISTANBUL

The French Metz Grand Est National Orchestra will come to Türkiye in solidarity with the musicians affected by deadly earthquakes in early February that rattled the country’s south.

The special concert will take place on July 6 at the Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall in cooperation with Institut français Türkiye and the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV).

The income of the concert, to be held in Istanbul within the scope of a project titled “Notes of Hope,” will be transferred to the İKSV Instrument Support Fund, initiated by İKSV on Feb. 28 for fine arts high schools and conservatory students in

11 cities and instructors whose instruments got damaged or lost in the earthquake.

Students and teachers who want to benefit from the fund can apply through www.iksv.org until May 30.

Within the scope of the “Notes of Hope” project, initiated by the Institut français and supported by the leading cultural institutions of France such as Radio France, Festival d’Aix-en- Provence and Philharmonie de Paris, together with the Metz Grand Est National Orchestra, instrument donations from France will be provided and opportunities will be created for music students and teachers in the earthquake region to receive pedagogical formation and music education in various music institutions in France.

The regional orchestras will also be supported and a long-term cooperation and support bridge will be established with master classes and workshops.

Concert tickets are available as of tomorrow.

Established in 1976, the Metz Grand Est National Orchestra has 72 musicians in Grand Est as well as throughout France and in different countries of the world. It performs about 85 concerts a year.

David Reiland, who has been the music and art director of the orchestra since 2018, is known for his extraordinary concert programs that blend contemporary music with the works of forgotten composers.