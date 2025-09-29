French officials: Almost 400 UK-bound migrants rescued

PARIS
French security forces rescued almost 400 migrants seeking to take advantage of good weather and make the perilous crossing across the Channel to England in a weekend that also saw several fatalities, authorities in northern France said Monday.

Crossings have been continuing in good weather conditions despite intense efforts by French and British authorities to stop the flow, including a deal involving sending some migrants who reach England back to France.

Rescue forces were deployed on Sept. 27-28 at some 24 departure points where migrants were seeking to board the boats, the regional maritime prefectures said.

On Sept. 27, approximately 220 people were rescued notably in Boulogne-sur-Mer, Dieppe, and Calais. Two Somali women, who had suffered cardiac arrest, died despite resuscitation attempts. 

On Sept. 28, at least 176 migrants were rescued, including several injured. A teenager died after being found unconscious on Ecault beach outside Calais.

Meanwhile the body of a migrant was also recovered on Sept. 27 in Gravelines east of Calais although prosecutors believe his death could have occurred several days earlier.

This brought the number of deaths during these attempted illegal crossings of the Franco-British border to at least 27 since the beginning of the year.

But some 32,000 people have managed to make the English coast so far this year, a record, while 895 people arrived on Sept. 27 alone aboard just 12 small boats, according to the British government.

Under a recent Franco-British scheme, the U.K. can return them after arrival if they are deemed ineligible for asylum.

In return, London will accept an equal number of migrants from France who are likely to have their asylum claims granted.

