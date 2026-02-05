French navy seizes over 4 tons of cocaine

PARIS

This undated handout photo released by the Marine Nationale (French Navy) and made available on February 5, 2026 shows bales of cocaine seized by the French Navy in the maritime zone of French Polynesia.

France's navy has seized 4.25 tons of cocaine from a ship in the south Pacific, officials said on Feb. 4.

The vessel, from Central America and believed bound for South Africa, was intercepted in French Polynesia, the country's high commission in the island territory said.

Its cargo was destroyed at sea, away from the Polynesian economic zone and marine protected area, officials told AFP.

The prosecutor's office did not bring charges so as not to burden the local court with a case of drug trafficking not destined for French Polynesia itself.

The high commission said the vessel and its crew were freed under international law.

The navy seized almost five tons of cocaine, believed headed for Australia, from a fishing vessel near French Polynesia last month.

The United Nations has said in recent years that organized crime groups trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine have expanded their presence in the Pacific.

Large amounts of drugs are transported from North and South America for Australian and New Zealand markets, according to the United Nations.

French Polynesia lies along these maritime routes and is itself affected by significant methamphetamine use.

Its small population of 280,000, however, spares it from being a prime target for large-scale drug trafficking.