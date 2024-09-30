French interior minister wants referendum on immigration

France's new interior minister has backed holding a referendum on immigration, as he seeks to restore "order," while admitting the constitution currently does not allow the holding of such a vote.

"We can't hold a referendum on immigration in France," Bruno Retailleau said, speaking to broadcaster LCI late on Sept. 29. "I regret that."

Asked whether he personally wanted to hold such a popular vote, the hardline minister said: "yes, a thousand times yes," adding that "the constitution would first have to be revised."

France currently cannot hold a referendum on immigration as the issue is not within the scope of subjects on which such votes can be held.

Retailleau said that over the past 50 years immigration has greatly affected French society, yet the French have not had the "opportunity to express their opinion."

Stressing that he did not think that immigration presented "an opportunity" for France, the minister said it should be controlled and he was ready to use "all levers at our disposal."

"Immigration can only be brought under control if we have an overall plan," he added.

The appointment of Retailleau, who says his priority is "restoring order," is emblematic of the rightward shift of the government under new Prime Minister Michel Barnier following this summer's legislative elections that resulted in a hung parliament.

The rightward shift in French politics comes as part of a general trend in Europe.

A recent rape and murder of a 19-year-old Paris student has further inflamed a debate on immigration in France after a Moroccan was named as the suspected attacker. The 22-year-old suspect was arrested in Switzerland last week.

French authorities say the man had been the subject of an expulsion order.

On Sept. 29, Retailleau pointed to the possibility of extending the maximum duration of detention for people subject to an obligation to leave France, among other measures.

