French and Russian leaders to hold video summit Friday

  • June 25 2020 10:15:00

French and Russian leaders to hold video summit Friday

PARIS- Agence France-Presse
French and Russian leaders to hold video summit Friday

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a videoconference with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on June 26, with the coronavirus pandemic and the crises in Libya and Syria on their agenda, France announced on June 24.

The situations in Iran and Ukraine will also be raised, as well as "cooperation in the fields of health and the environment" the French presidency said.

The virtual meeting comes after Macron hosted Putin in Paris last August, stating that he wanted to bring Russia and Europe back together and that he believed "Europe stretches from Lisbon to Vladivostok".

Macron believes there is "a need to deal with all the difficult subjects," with Russia, his office said.
For this "clarification and cooperation" is necessary, particularly in regards to European security in the face of international cyberattacks, it added.

German leader Angela Merkel has recently expressed exasperation at several hacking attacks that Berlin believes were carried out by Moscow.

France has already voiced its unease at Russia’s role in Libya.

Russia, along with the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, has backed eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Haftar has reportedly enjoyed the support of the Wagner mercenary group allegedly run by an ally of Putin.

Meanwhile, Turkey, together with regional ally Qatar, backs the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

Macron made two visits to Russia in 2018. During one trip he watched the World Cup final.

The French leader had also planned to attend the events in Red Square last month to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.
But that event was canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It went ahead in Moscow on June 24 without foreign dignitaries attending.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,025 as daily cases increase by 1,492

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,025 as daily cases increase by 1,492

  2. Turkey not experiencing 2nd wave of virus: Minister

    Turkey not experiencing 2nd wave of virus: Minister

  3. New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle

    New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle

  4. Restoration in ancient city of Aizanoi begins

    Restoration in ancient city of Aizanoi begins

  5. Turkey says Bolton's book 'misleading' on Erdoğan-Trump conversations

    Turkey says Bolton's book 'misleading' on Erdoğan-Trump conversations
Recommended
Bayer pays $10 bn to settle weedkiller cancer cases

Bayer pays $10 bn to settle weedkiller cancer cases
US states reimpose virus measures as cases near record

US states reimpose virus measures as cases near record
French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris
Twitter hides ’abusive’ Trump tweet targeting protestors

Twitter hides ’abusive’ Trump tweet targeting protestors
US facing ’critical’ coronavirus surge

US facing ’critical’ coronavirus surge
Suicide bombing kills civilian outside Turkish base in Somalia

Suicide bombing kills civilian outside Turkish base in Somalia
WORLD Bayer pays $10 bn to settle weedkiller cancer cases

Bayer pays $10 bn to settle weedkiller cancer cases

German chemical giant Bayer said on June 24 it had agreed to pay more than $10 billion to end a wave of lawsuits from Americans who say their cancers were caused by its Roundup weedkiller.

ECONOMY E-commerce volume reaches $20 bln in 2019

E-commerce volume reaches $20 bln in 2019

The volume of e-commerce in Turkey amounted to 136 billion Turkish Liras (nearly $20 billion) in 2019, the country’s trade minister said on June 24.
SPORTS New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October

New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October

The full fixtures of the 2020-21 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season were announced on June 24. 