Free mask distribution starts

  • April 13 2020 17:06:31

ISTANBUL
İHA Photo

The state has started distributing free protective masks to citizens between the ages of 20 and 65, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.

According to measures taken to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, people should wear masks in public places and while using public transport.

The government said last week that free masks will be delivered to all citizens.

“We are moving forward in coordination with the relevant ministries and institutions as part of this significant mission undertaken by the PTT [state-owned Turkish Post],” Karaismailoğlu told reporters yesterday.

“While people in other countries are struggling to find face masks, in Turkey those masks supplied by the Health Ministry are delivered by the PTT to our citizens’ homes,” he said.

The minister noted that citizens’ demands for free masks are collected through PTT’s e-commerce website, and the country’s online services website, e-Devlet.

“The deliveries for already requested masks are on their way,” Karaismailoğlu added.

Every citizen, except those aged 20 or under and 65 or older, can apply for five free masks weekly.

The country has mobilized its resources to produce enough face masks.

The country’s Defense Minister recently said that Turkey is producing one million protectives masks, 5,000 medical overalls and 5,000 liters of alcohol-based disinfectants every week.

The Education Ministry has also given a go-ahead to vocational high school students to start the production of masks at a capacity of 2 million units a month. The next target is reaching 10 million masks a month.

