Free Cause Party official killed in knife attack in Adana

ADANA
In a brutal knife attack at the Free Cause Party's (HÜDA PAR) headquarters in the southern province of Adana, the party's provincial secretary has lost his life, while the provincial chair was left severely injured and is currently receiving treatment.

The assailant, only identified by the initials A.S., a 72-year-old Adana resident, was apprehended by the police following the attack on July 22. In the wake of the incident, security measures were significantly reinforced in front of the provincial building.

In an official statement issued after the incident, HÜDA PAR confirmed the loss of their provincial secretary, Sacit Pişgin, who was fatally wounded in the attack.

Pişgin was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The provincial chairman, Salih Demir, also suffered injuries during the assault and is currently receiving medical treatment.

While HÜDA PAR administrators claimed that there were two assailants, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Adana governor's office, in a statement, clarified that A.S. was the sole perpetrator and has been taken into custody by security forces.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç took to his social media account to condemn the act of violence, assuring that Adana Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has initiated a thorough judicial probe into the matter.

