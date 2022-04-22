Freddie Mercury to live forever in South Korea statue

  • April 22 2022 07:00:00

Freddie Mercury to live forever in South Korea statue

JEJU
Freddie Mercury to live forever in South Korea statue

A die-hard Queen fan unveiled a life-size bronze statue of Freddie Mercury on April 20 on South Korea’s resort island of Jeju, after an eight-year quest to honor his late hero.

The music of British rock band Queen is popular in South Korea, a country more associated with home-grown K-pop dance bands, including global megastars BTS.

Jeju businessman and Queen superfan Baek Soon-yeob, 57, used to listen to bootleg recordings of Freddie Mercury, who died of AIDS-related complications in 1991.

Queen’s music was banned in South Korea in the 1970s by then-military dictator Park Chung-hee’s regime, which considered it “unsuitable” in an era when men were also barred from growing their hair.

Mercury’s songs “kept me going despite many hurdles along the way”, Baek told AFP, adding it had been an emotional eight-year effort to build the statue.

After receiving approval in 2020, Baek spent 50 million won ($40,000) commissioning the 177-centimeter statue of Mercury clenching his fist, which was finally unveiled on the scenic Jeju coast.

ARTS & LIFE Horror master Cronenberg makes art from kidney stones

Horror master Cronenberg makes art from kidney stones
MOST POPULAR

  1. Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

    Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

  2. Turkish FM says some NATO states want Ukrainian war to continue

    Turkish FM says some NATO states want Ukrainian war to continue

  3. Afghan becomes shepherd in Turkey’s east to raise bride price

    Afghan becomes shepherd in Turkey’s east to raise bride price

  4. Having strong navy not choice but essential for Turkey: Erdoğan

    Having strong navy not choice but essential for Turkey: Erdoğan

  5. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized
Recommended
A Viking epic to conquer them all in ‘The Northman’

A Viking epic to conquer them all in ‘The Northman’
‘Rust’ producers showed ‘indifference’ to gun safety

‘Rust’ producers showed ‘indifference’ to gun safety
Horror master Cronenberg makes art from kidney stones

Horror master Cronenberg makes art from kidney stones
Turkish Pavilion opens at Venice Biennale

Turkish Pavilion opens at Venice Biennale
Kiev orchestra starts European tour

Kiev orchestra starts European tour
Istanbul Music Festival to celebrate 50th anniversary in June

Istanbul Music Festival to celebrate 50th anniversary in June
WORLD UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a test of Conservative party loyalty Thursday when MPs vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading them over the "partygate" scandal.

ECONOMY Nestle sales rise in first quarter after price hikes

Nestle sales rise in first quarter after price hikes

Nestle reported better-than-expected sales in the first quarter yesterday after the Swiss food giant raised prices to cope with soaring global inflation.

SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.