Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

  • November 28 2021 07:00:00

Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

ANKARA
Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

After coming to the country’s agenda with forged documents showing her a professor, Zulal Atalay Laçin has been found using scientific papers of another Turkish academic, with whom she shares name resemblance, in her file, claiming that they are hers, daily Hürriyet has reported.

According to the report, she deceived everyone with the scientific articles by Turkish academic Zeynep Atalay, who is currently working in St. Mary’s College of California, the United States, signing them as “Z. Atalay.”

The unbelievable academic fraud dates back to September when Zulal Atalay Laçin started working as a professor at the International Relations Faculty of Aksaray University.

In a short time, the administration got suspicious of her as she did not give satisfactory answers to how she obtained academic titles and applied to the interuniversity board.

On Oct. 15, the board gave a reply to the university, saying that “they did not issue any associate professorship document in her name.” The administration dismissed her and started an investigation.

Denying all the allegations, she defended herself, saying, “I gave lectures in the French university in Lebanon… I was a teacher at Duhok University in Iraq…”

Investigators found that all the academic documents she showed were fake, even the paper showing that she had 80 points in the English exam. Normally, her grade was 27 out of 100.

But the investigators were mostly shocked by the scientific articles she presented in her file, stating that they were hers. All the papers were signed as “Z. Atalay,” the first letter of her name and her first surname.

“It is totally annoying to be a part of something I have nothing to do with,” the real Zeynep Atalay told daily Hürriyet on Nov. 26. “I cannot accept such a thing. I will follow the judicial process and speak later.”

Turkey,

WORLD Greece opens two more closed migrant camps

Greece opens two more 'closed' migrant camps
MOST POPULAR

  1. Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

    Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

  2. Turkey restricts travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

    Turkey restricts travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

  3. Iranians flock to Van for Black Friday shopping

    Iranians flock to Van for Black Friday shopping

  4. Compensation to be paid to 1960 coup victims

    Compensation to be paid to 1960 coup victims

  5. President Erdoğan visits Turkmenistan to attend ECO summit

    President Erdoğan visits Turkmenistan to attend ECO summit
Recommended
41 citizens evacuated from South Africa due to new COVID variant

41 citizens evacuated from South Africa due to new COVID variant
Deputy foreign minister to visit Sarajevo on political consultations

Deputy foreign minister to visit Sarajevo on political consultations
Woman turns hayloft into local cultural center

Woman turns hayloft into local cultural center
President Erdoğan visits Turkmenistan to attend ECO summit

President Erdoğan visits Turkmenistan to attend ECO summit
Turkey won’t be deterred from production-oriented economic program: Erdoğan

Turkey won’t be deterred from production-oriented economic program: Erdoğan

Turkey restricts travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

Turkey restricts travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern
WORLD Greece opens two more closed migrant camps

Greece opens two more 'closed' migrant camps

Greece on Nov. 27 opened two more of its new "closed" migrant camps that have been criticized by rights groups for their restrictive measures.
ECONOMY Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that Turkey aims to increase its trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 billion while also seeking ways to increase cooperation in bilateral relations.

SPORTS Galatasaray advances in Europa League, Fenerbahçe out

Galatasaray advances in Europa League, Fenerbahçe out

Galatasaray reached the Europa League knockout stages with a 4-2 home win over Olympique Marseille on Nov. 25 night, while Fenerbahçe lost 1-0 at Olympiacos and will continue in the Conference League playoffs.