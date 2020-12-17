France's Macron tests positive for COVID-19

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Dec. 17.

"The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today," his office said in a statement.

"This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms."

The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days. Macron will also cancel all his forthcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon.

The French president is one of several heads of state and government around the world who have contracted Covid-19, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump.

France earlier this week eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the coronavirus but infection rates remain high.

There is still a nationwide overnight curfew from 8 p.m. to halt the spread of the virus while restaurants and cafes, as well as theatres and cinemas, remain closed.