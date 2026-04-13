France, UK to work on 'peaceful multinational mission' for Hormuz

France, UK to work on 'peaceful multinational mission' for Hormuz

PARIS
France, UK to work on peaceful multinational mission for Hormuz

France and Britain will work on a "peaceful multinational mission" to restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz but it would be "separate from the warring parties", French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February sparked a region-wide war and brought to a near standstill traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments.

Iran and the United States last week agreed to a two-week cessation of hostilities, but ceasefire talks between the warring sides in Pakistan on the weekend ended in failure.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded by ordering his navy to carry out a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday.

Trump also said, on his Truth Social platform, that "Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade" but did not specify which ones.

The UK-French initiative, which Macron announced on X, appeared to be separate from Trump's announced blockade.

"In the coming days, together with the United Kingdom, we will organise a conference with those countries prepared to contribute alongside us to a peaceful multinational mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait," Macron said.

"This strictly defensive mission, separate from the warring parties to the conflict, is intended to be deployed as soon as circumstances permit."

The U.S. military said the blockade ordered by Trump would begin at 1400 GMT, and apply to all ships leaving or seeking to dock at Iranian ports on either side of the key waterway.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that Britain will not join the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz announced by Trump.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

    Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

  2. Trump: Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next 2 days

    Trump: Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next 2 days

  3. Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss talks between US, Iran

    Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss talks between US, Iran

  4. Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran

    Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran

  5. Erdoğan speaks with Hungary’s PM-elect Magyar after election win

    Erdoğan speaks with Hungary’s PM-elect Magyar after election win
Recommended
Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks
Trump: Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next 2 days

Trump: Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next 2 days
Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran

Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran
Zelensky says pipeline taking Russian oil to Hungary will reopen by end of April

Zelensky says pipeline taking Russian oil to Hungary will reopen by end of April
Italy suspends defense agreement with Israel

Italy suspends defense agreement with Israel
China and Spain ‘should help safeguard multilateralism’

China and Spain ‘should help safeguard multilateralism’
Australia to spend billions on drones as warfare changes

Australia to spend billions on drones as warfare changes
WORLD Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

Washington's top diplomat urged Israel and Lebanon to seize a "historic opportunity" for peace as direct talks between the two opened on Tuesday despite objections from Hezbollah, which announced fresh attacks on Israel just as negotiations got underway.

ECONOMY EU agrees to double tariffs on foreign steel

EU agrees to double tariffs on foreign steel

European Union lawmakers and countries agreed to double tariffs on foreign steel on Monday, to shield the bloc's struggling industry from a flood of cheap Chinese exports.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿