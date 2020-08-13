France to increase its military presence in E Med, says Macron

  • August 13 2020 09:18:00

France to increase its military presence in E Med, says Macron

PARIS- Reuters
France to increase its military presence in E Med, says Macron

France will increase its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, President Emmanuel Macron
said on Aug. 12, calling on Turkey to halt oil and gas exploration in disputed waters that has heightened tensions with Greece.

The French leader voiced concern over "unilateral" exploration by Turkey in a call with Greek Prime Minister
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macron's office said in a statement, adding the prospecting should "cease in order to allow a peaceful dialogue" between the neighboring NATO members.

France will "temporarily reinforce" its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, the statement said, to "monitor the situation in the region and mark its determination to uphold international law."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

    Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

  2. Turkey wants to resolve problems with Greece through dialogue: Minister

    Turkey wants to resolve problems with Greece through dialogue: Minister

  3. Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast

    Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast

  4. Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

    Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

  5. Turkey to delay return to classrooms by nearly a month

    Turkey to delay return to classrooms by nearly a month
Recommended
Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases

Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases
Thousands stage flower protest in Belarus as EU weighs sanctions

Thousands stage flower protest in Belarus as EU weighs sanctions
Biden, Harris vow to rebuild America post-Trump

Biden, Harris vow to 'rebuild' America post-Trump

Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post

Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post
Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks

Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks
Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman
WORLD Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases

Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases

A puzzling new outbreak of the coronavirus in New Zealand’s largest city grew to 17 cases on Aug. 13, with officials saying the number will likely increase further.
ECONOMY Turk Telekom posts $253.6 mln net profit in H1

Turk Telekom posts $253.6 mln net profit in H1

Turkey's telecommunications giant Turk Telekom posted net profits of 1.64 billion Turkish liras ($253.6 million) in the first half of 2020, up from 745 million liras ($132.5 million) in the same period last year.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

A teenager born without a right arm and left leg started swimming for rehabilitation and succeeded in becoming a national swimmer by overcoming his fear of water.