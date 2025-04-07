France, Saudi Arabia to co-host conference on 2-state solution in coming months

CAIRO
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that France will co-host an international conference in the coming months with Saudi Arabia, aimed at advancing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We will act, looking toward an international conference for the two-state solution, which France will co-host with Saudi Arabia,” Macron said in a press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Macron said the initiative will be prepared in close coordination with regional partners, including Cairo.

He emphasized the need for a political solution to ensure long-term stability in the region.

“But we have the deep conviction that it is indeed only the political response that will ensure stability and security in Gaza and throughout the region, and it is in this spirit that we will act," he added.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Macron noted: “We condemn the resumption of Israeli strikes on Gaza, which constitute a dramatic setback for the civilian population, the hostages, their families, and the entire region. We call for an immediate return to the ceasefire and the release of all hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.”

"We firmly oppose the displacement of populations and any annexation of Gaza and the West Bank," he added.

"It would be a violation of international law and a serious threat to the security of the entire region, including that of Israel,” he further added.

He also voiced support for the reconstruction of Gaza.

"I reiterate my support for the reconstruction plan for Gaza endorsed by the Arab League on March 4, and I salute here the crucial work of Egypt on this plan, which offers a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and must also open the way to new Palestinian governance in the enclave led by the Palestinian Authority," he stressed.

Macron arrived in Cairo on Sunday for a three-day visit to Egypt for talks with Egyptian officials on bilateral ties and regional developments. His trip began with a tour of the Grand Egyptian Museum in western Cairo and a walk through its historic streets, especially the Khan el-Khalili bazaar.

A trilateral summit to discuss the situation in Gaza is scheduled for Monday between Sisi, Macron, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

The summit comes as the Israeli army escalated its attacks on the Palestinian territory, where more than 1,300 people have been killed and 3,400 others injured in airstrikes since March 18, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

 

