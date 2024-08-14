France launches probe over alleged cyberbullying of Olympic gender-row boxer Khelif

France launches probe over alleged cyberbullying of Olympic gender-row boxer Khelif

PARIS
France launches probe over alleged cyberbullying of Olympic gender-row boxer Khelif

France has launched a cyberbullying probe following a complaint by Algerian Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif, who was at the center of a gender controversy at the Paris Olympic Games, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The investigation was opened Tuesday into "cyberharrassment" following the high-profile gender row at the Games, the Paris public prosecutor's office told AFP.

The athlete's lawyer Nabil Boudi said last week that Khelif, 25, had filed a complaint for online harassment, calling it a "fight for justice."

"The investigation will determine who was behind this misogynist, racist and sexist campaign, but will also have to concern itself with those who fed the online lynching," he said at the time.

Khelif won the women's 66kg final against China's Yang Liu in a unanimous points decision, having been the focus of intense scrutiny in the French capital during the Olympics.

Together with Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, who won the 57kg women's final, Khelif was disqualified from last year's world championships after they failed gender eligibility testing.

However they were cleared to compete in Paris, setting the stage for one of the biggest controversies of the Games.

The International Boxing Association's Russian president Umar Kremlev has targeted both athletes, claiming that Khelif and Lin had undergone "genetic testing that shows that these are men".

The IBA were responsible for the world championships in 2023 that Lin and Khelif were thrown out of, but the IOC cleared them to box in Paris.

Khelif said she is "a woman like any other."

"I was born a woman, lived a woman and competed as a woman," she told reporters about her eligibility.

Russia's team has been banned from the Paris Olympics over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Time to grab the grape!

    Time to grab the grape!

  2. Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

    Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

  3. Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

    Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

  4. Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

    Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

  5. Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

    Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter
Recommended
Ukrainian army moving further into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says
Truce talks in limbo as Israel pounds Gaza

Truce talks in limbo as Israel pounds Gaza

Taliban celebrate 3 years since Afghanistan takeover with military show

Taliban celebrate 3 years since Afghanistan takeover with military show
Firefighters calm deadly Athens inferno

Firefighters calm deadly Athens inferno
UNSC denounces Israeli strike on Gaza school, blames US for weapons supply

UNSC denounces Israeli strike on Gaza school, blames US for weapons supply
Türkiye, US, EU condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

Türkiye, US, EU condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis
WORLD Ukrainian army moving further into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday his troops were "moving further" into Russia, as Kiev's biggest ever cross-border attack stretched into a second week.
ECONOMY Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese internet giant Tencent announced on Wednesday an 82 percent surge in second-quarter net profit, its biggest jump since late 2020, after a resurgence in its gaming business.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe exited the Champions League after losing 2-1 in extra time to Lille in the second leg of the third qualifying round on Aug. 13 night.
﻿