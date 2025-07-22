France jails 3 in champagne human trafficking case

Châlons-en-Champagne

A French court has sentenced an employer and two others to jail over human trafficking in the champagne industry, exploiting seasonal workers and housing them in appalling conditions during the 2023 harvest.

The decision comes as the Champagne wine-making region is under scrutiny, with another enquiry into the employment of Ukrainian harvesters during the same 2023 harvest, which was marked by exceptional heat and the death of four grape pickers.

The lawyer for the victims, 50 mostly undocumented migrant harvesters from Mali, Mauritania, Ivory Coast and Senegal, welcomed what he called a "historic" decision.

The court on July 21 sentenced the director of a vine-growing servicing company called Anavim, a Kyrgyz woman in her forties, to two years behind bars.

The court sentenced the two other people to one year behind bars.

All three were found guilty of human trafficking, defined under French law as "recruiting, transporting, transferring, housing or receiving a person to exploit them," by means of coerced employment, abusing a position of authority, abusing a vulnerable situation or in exchange of payment or benefits.

The court in the town of Chalons-en-Champagne dissolved the servicing company and ordered a wine-making cooperative it worked with to pay a 75,000-euro ($87,000) fine.

It ordered the three found guilty to pay 4,000 euros each to each victim.

Every year, around 120,000 seasonal workers are recruited to handpick the grapes grown across 34,000 hectares in the Champagne region to make the iconic bubbly.

In 2023, four grape harvesters died, possibly the result of sunstroke after working in scorching heat.