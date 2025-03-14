France, Italy, UK order more air defense missiles

Paris, Rome and London said Friday they had ordered new air defense missiles after a shock U.S. policy shift in ties with Europe.

European governments are under pressure to step up on defense after U.S. President Donald Trump questioned whether the United States — the guarantor of Europe's security since World War II — should continue its central role in NATO.

"France, Italy and United Kingdom, confirm the order of 218 additional Aster missiles and the acceleration of delivery of already ordered Aster missiles," the countries said in a joint statement.

The deal underscored "the unwavering commitment of France, Italy and United Kingdom to bolster their air defense capabilities," they said.

It would also ensure "speedier delivery, from 2025, of 134 missiles previously ordered" in December 2022, French defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X.

Aster 15 and 30 missiles are produced by pan-European manufacturer MBDA.

The order is for an unspecified number of new Aster 30 B1 missiles, to enter into service next year, that are to be used in the future French and Italian SAMP/T land-to-air defense systems as well as the navy ships of the three nations.

They are to be capable of reaching a target flying at an altitude of 2,500 metres (8,200 feet) within a range of 150 kilometres (93 miles).

They are to be able to intercept planes, but also medium-range ballistic missiles as well as hypersonic weapons travelling at above five times the speed of sound.

A single Aster 30 missile is estimated to cost more than 2 million euros ($2.1 million), according to the French Institute of International Relations.

The order also includes an unspecified number of new Aster 15 missiles to be used by the French navy.

