France imposes smoking ban on beaches, parks

PARIS

Anyone who lights up on a beach or in a public park in France will be breaking the law from on Sunday under new rules aimed at protecting children from the dangers of passive smoking.

Bus shelters and areas in the immediate vicinity of libraries, swimming pools and schools will also be affected by the ban.

The rule is being imposed one week before the beginning of the school holidays in France in a clear bid to immediately protect children from smoke on the beach.

However, to the disappointment of some anti-tobacco activists, the ban does not cover the terraces of bars and restaurants where many French still happily light up.

They are also unhappy that the ban does not apply to electronic cigarettes.

People should also not smoke within a 10 meters radius of schools, swimming pools, libraries and other places that hurt minors.

The Health Ministry said it would announce the minimum distance for smoking in these areas in the coming days as well as reveal the sign used to designate such areas.

Violators of the ban could face a fine of 135 euros ($160) up to a maximum of 700 euros. However, the ministry is expecting an initial grace period as the new rules are explained.

"Tobacco must disappear from places where there are children. A park, a beach, a school, these are places to play, learn, and breathe. Not for smoking," Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin said.

This is another step "towards a tobacco-free generation", she added, which France is targeting from 2032.

The ban "is a step in the right direction, but remains insufficient," said Yves Martinet, president of the National Committee Against Smoking (CNCT), criticizing the continued permission to smoke on cafe terraces.

According to a recent opinion survey, 62 percent of French people favor a smoking ban in public places.