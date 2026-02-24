France demands explanation from US envoy over no-show

PARIS

France's foreign minister Tuesday demanded an explanation after U.S. envoy Charles Kushner failed to show up to explain comments about a slain far-right activist but said ties between France and the United States would not be affected.

Kushner, whose son Jared is married to U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, has already been summoned once before over his criticism of France's handling of antisemitism. He skipped that meeting as well, sending an official instead.

On Feb. 23, France moved to block Kushner from having access to government ministers.

Barrot summoned Kushner after the U.S. embassy in Paris reposted comments by the Trump administration about the killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, 23.

Tuesday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said he wanted an explanation over the U..S ambassador's refusal to respect "basic" rules of conduct and behavior of diplomats.

"It's a surprise," Barrot told broadcaster France Info.

"When you have the honor of representing your country, the United States of America in France, as ambassador, you abide by the most basic customs of diplomacy and you respond to summonses from the foreign ministry," he told broadcaster France Info.

Barrot stressed the need "to have a conversation with him."

"I believe all French people share the same feeling," he said.

"We do not accept that foreign countries can come and interfere in, then insert themselves into, our national political debate, whatever the circumstances. This is the conversation we need to have."

Asked whether the ambassador might be declared persona non grata, Barrot did not answer directly.