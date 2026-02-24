France demands explanation from US envoy over no-show

France demands explanation from US envoy over no-show

PARIS
France demands explanation from US envoy over no-show

U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner

France's foreign minister Tuesday demanded an explanation after U.S. envoy Charles Kushner failed to show up to explain comments about a slain far-right activist but said ties between France and the United States would not be affected.

Kushner, whose son Jared is married to U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, has already been summoned once before over his criticism of France's handling of antisemitism. He skipped that meeting as well, sending an official instead.

On Feb. 23, France moved to block Kushner from having access to government ministers.

Barrot summoned Kushner after the U.S. embassy in Paris reposted comments by the Trump administration about the killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, 23.

Tuesday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said he wanted an explanation over the U..S ambassador's refusal to respect "basic" rules of conduct and behavior of diplomats.

"It's a surprise," Barrot told broadcaster France Info.

"When you have the honor of representing your country, the United States of America in France, as ambassador, you abide by the most basic customs of diplomacy and you respond to summonses from the foreign ministry," he told broadcaster France Info.

Barrot stressed the need "to have a conversation with him."

"I believe all French people share the same feeling," he said.

"We do not accept that foreign countries can come and interfere in, then insert themselves into, our national political debate, whatever the circumstances. This is the conversation we need to have."

Asked whether the ambassador might be declared persona non grata, Barrot did not answer directly.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security

Germany's Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security

    Germany's Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security

  2. Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

    Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

  3. Toprak Razgatlıoğlu set for MotoGP debut

    Toprak Razgatlıoğlu set for MotoGP debut

  4. Bilateral trade with Azerbaijan could reach $15 billion: TİM chief

    Bilateral trade with Azerbaijan could reach $15 billion: TİM chief

  5. Türkiye promotes rooftop solar at homes to expand sustainable energy use

    Türkiye promotes rooftop solar at homes to expand sustainable energy use
Recommended
Iran says deal within reach ahead of US talks

Iran says deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks
Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech

Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech
Former CIA official Graham Fuller dies at 89 in Canada

Former CIA official Graham Fuller dies at 89 in Canada
US says Huckabee comments do not reflect policy after regional backlash

US says Huckabee comments do not reflect policy after regional backlash
Iran says students must respect red lines after protests

Iran says students must respect 'red lines' after protests
Gaza board explores coin plan for Gaza post-war economy

Gaza board explores coin plan for Gaza post-war economy
North Korea promotes Kims younger sister

North Korea promotes Kim's younger sister
WORLD Iran says deal within reach ahead of US talks

Iran says deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks

Iran's foreign minister declared Tuesday that a deal to avoid a military clash with the United States was within reach, two days before talks between the foes were due to resume in Geneva.

ECONOMY Germanys Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security

Germany's Merz arrives in China for talks on trade, security

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz touched down in China on Wednesday, beginning his inaugural visit to his country's largest trade partner and a high-tech rival as Europe's biggest economy struggles.
SPORTS Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

Injury-hit Fenerbahçe faces daunting test at Nottingham

Fenerbahçe travels to the United Kingdom on Feb. 26 to face a defensive "red alert" and a three-goal deficit as it takes on Nottingham Forest in the second leg of a Europa League playoffs clash.  
﻿