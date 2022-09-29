Fourth leak detected at Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

STOCKHOLM

Another leak has been detected in undersea pipelines running from Russia to Europe, the Swedish Coast Guard said Thursday, after several explosions were reported earlier this week in suspected sabotage, causing huge gas leaks.

"There are two leaks on the Swedish side and two leaks on the Danish side," a Swedish Coast Guard official said, after three leaks were confirmed earlier this week on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

The official added that the two leaks on the Swedish side are "close to each other".



