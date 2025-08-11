Four UN Security Council permanent members oppose Israel's Gaza occupation plan

NEW YORK

Four of the five permanent U.N. Security Council members condemned Israel's plan to occupy Gaza during an emergency meeting Sunday, with only the U.S. supporting Israeli actions.

Russia, China, the U.K., and France strongly opposed the Israeli Security Cabinet's approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fully occupy Gaza and displace Palestinians from north to south.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy called the decision "a gross violation of international law" that shows "blatant disregard for the appeals of the international community."

Russia accused Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar of hypocrisy, claiming he knew about the Cabinet decision during his Security Council appearance last Tuesday while expressing concern for hostages.

China's UN Permanent Representative Fu Cong urged Israel to "stop this dangerous move at once," stating: "Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an integral part of the Palestinian territory."

He emphasized that "any action that seeks to alter its demographic and territorial structure must be met with utmost rejection and resistance."

China warned against "the illusion of military supremacy" and demanded Israel fulfill obligations under international humanitarian law by opening border crossings and lifting aid restrictions.

Israel's plan will not contribute to its security: France

U.K. Deputy Permanent Representative James Kariuk said the decision was "wrong" and warned: "Expanding military operations will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict. It will not secure the release of the hostages."

Kariuk said Israel's plan is not a way to resolve the crisis, but will only deepen the suffering of the Palestinians and increase bloodshed. He urged Israel to lift restrictions on the delivery of aid to Gaza.

France's Deputy Permanent Representative Jay Dharmadhikari called for Israel to reverse the decision, stating that France has "firm opposition to any plan for the occupation, annexation, and settlement of the Gaza Strip."

"The implementation of the decision of the Israeli government will in no way contribute to the security of Israel and its nationals," he said.

US maintains support

In contrast, U.S. Acting Deputy Representative Dorothy Shea defended Israel's "right to defend itself."

She blamed Hamas’ "intransigence" for the problems in the region, suggesting that the group "refuses to accept a ceasefire."

On Friday Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Netanyahu’s “gradual plan” to fully occupy Gaza and displace Palestinians from the north to the south.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its deadly war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 people since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.