Four suspects arrested over Turkish DJ’s death in England

ESSEX

British police have arrested four suspects after the body of a Turkish radio DJ kidnapped with his girlfriend was found in the woods.

The 43-year-old DJ, who was the owner of London radio station Bizim FM, was tragically discovered by the Essex police.

Koray Alpergin, who has not been heard from since Oct. 13, was shot dead and his body was dumped in woodland near Essex, the police said.

Three suspects were detained in Kent right after the body was found, while a 55-year-old suspect was also seized in Tottenham on Oct. 18.

The Turkish Police Association has revealed it is supporting the Central Specialist Crime unit in their investigation into the “sad and tragic incident.”

Police had been called to reports that a man aged in his 40s and a woman aged in her 30s had gone missing from an address in Enfield.

Essex police were then called to near the Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate near the town of Loughton, where Alpergin’s body had been discovered.

The investigation into the man’s death has now been passed to the Met Police.

The missing woman has been located and is physically unharmed, police have said. She is now being provided with specialist support, as are the family of the deceased.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran said Met Police believe the man and woman were “taken against their will” late on Oct. 14. “I would like to first offer our most sincere condolences to the family of the man who has died. My team and I are working 24/7 to establish exactly what has happened,” she said.

“I need anyone who was in the Ebony Crescent area on the night of Thursday, Oct. 13, and may have witnessed something suspicious, to contact police immediately. I urge people to check doorbell camera or dash cam footage, you may have captured something that could prove crucial to our investigation.”

“This is a very complex and fast-moving investigation involving multiple units across the MPS, as well as invaluable support from our colleagues in Essex police,” Kieran said.

“I can assure residents in Enfield and Essex that we are doing absolutely everything we can to understand the chain of events here and bring to justice those responsible.”

Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, lead for policing in Enfield police, said, “I urge local people to approach these officers with any concerns you have, and especially information that can help us. Support from the local community is invaluable in our effort to tackle violent crime.”

Tributes to the radio DJ flooded in after his shocking death was announced.

“We are devastated by DJ Koray ‘Bizim FM’ Alpergin’s untimely death. He was a brilliant, universally loved man who brought joy to thousands with his radio shows,” T-Vine, the radio channel that had previously hosted Alpergin, wrote on its social media account.