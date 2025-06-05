Four PKK members surrender in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Four PKK members surrendered to Turkish forces after fleeing their hideouts in northern Iraq over the past week, the Defense Ministry spokesperson said on June 5.

The PKK members turned themselves in amid ongoing military operations, search-and-sweep efforts and enhanced border security activities by the Turkish military, Zeki Aktürk said at a weekly press briefing.

Aktürk also reported that 112 individuals, including one PKK member, were caught attempting to illegally cross Türkiye’s borders in the past week. Since the beginning of the year, 2,447 people have been apprehended during such attempts, while more than 36,000 were prevented from crossing, including 1,192 just last week, he added.

"The ministry successfully continues its mission activities for the survival of the state, the defense and security of the nation in line with the proactive defense and security policies of all its units and institutions," Aktürk said.

In northern Syria, Turkish forces have destroyed a total of 270 kilometers of tunnels — 146 kilometers in the Tel Rifaat region and 124 kilometers in Manbij — since Jan. 8, Aktürk noted.

He argued Türkiye’s role in regional and international peace and security, highlighting continued contributions through bilateral relations and international commitments.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler participated in a NATO meeting with his counterparts on June 5. According to Aktürk, Güler was expected to stress the importance of boosting collective deterrence capabilities, Türkiye’s contributions to the alliance and the need to lift export restrictions among member states.

Güler was also anticipated to address PKK’s recent move to disband and lay down arms under a proposed peace initiative. The minister was expected to underline that the process must not be sabotaged or prolonged.

On the sidelines of the NATO summit, Güler held bilateral talks with his Belgian and Latvian counterparts and participated in trilateral meetings with Romanian and Bulgarian ministers to discuss cooperation and regional security issues.