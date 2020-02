Four mine workers killed in road accident in western Turkey

ISTANBUL

AA Photo

Four people were killed on Feb. 13 after a collision between a shuttle carrying workers to a gold mine and a truck in the Bergama district of the western province of İzmir.

The accident occurred on the Bergama-Ayvalık highway around 09:30 a.m.

Health and firefighter teams were dispatched to the accident site upon notification.

Eight people were injured and taken to Bergama State Hospital by ambulances.